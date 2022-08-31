E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 140 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.27 and its 200-day moving average is $202.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

