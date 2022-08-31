Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 5.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

