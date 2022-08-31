Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stake Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

