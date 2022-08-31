AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 380,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $476,577,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI stock opened at $862.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $818.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $912.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 182.26 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

