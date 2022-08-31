AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 71.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

CBSH stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,779.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

