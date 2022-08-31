AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.