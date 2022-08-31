AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 172,348 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 191.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,260 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,348 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ADT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,001,508 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 546,919 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ADT by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,540 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 2.01.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -350.00%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Articles

