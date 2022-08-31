AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 23,236.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.