iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,748 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,752,000 after acquiring an additional 612,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,336,000 after acquiring an additional 579,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,988,000 after acquiring an additional 481,833 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,081,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth $170,907,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $315.80 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.31 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.99 and a 200-day moving average of $338.36.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

