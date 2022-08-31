AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,572 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 51.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 52,478 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.8% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.46.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $197.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.