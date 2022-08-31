AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Garmin by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after buying an additional 285,609 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

