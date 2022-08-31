AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,196 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 182.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

