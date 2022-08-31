AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,859 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 855.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

