AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paychex by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex Stock Down 2.3 %

Paychex stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.