AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $245.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,633 shares of company stock valued at $54,580,396. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.