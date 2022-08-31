J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4 %

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $175.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

