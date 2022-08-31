PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.