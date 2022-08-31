PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,347 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $18,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.40. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

