Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,044,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

