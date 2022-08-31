PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,223.72 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,082.78 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,247.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,291.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

