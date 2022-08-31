Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

