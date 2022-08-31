Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.