AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

LSXMA opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 11.30%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

