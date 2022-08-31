PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,287 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,540,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $377,961,000 after buying an additional 618,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

