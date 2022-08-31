PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,589 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after buying an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,780,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,969,000 after buying an additional 1,004,262 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,392,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,460,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

