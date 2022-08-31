AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,518 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

