PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,234 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $18,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XSD opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average is $180.50.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

