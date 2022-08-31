PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.16. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $152.74 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.