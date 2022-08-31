AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 340.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,167 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 113,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,134,000 after buying an additional 106,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,840. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

AMKR opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

