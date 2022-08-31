PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.78 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 717.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

