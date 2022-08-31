PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,236 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 77,669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.