PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Shares of SJM opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $133.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

