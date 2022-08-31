PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $22.79 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 178,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.90. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Clorox

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

