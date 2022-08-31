Citigroup Inc. Has $37.62 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $37,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.85 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.