Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $442.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.