Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $351,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HII opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

