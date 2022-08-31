Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after acquiring an additional 729,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,272,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after acquiring an additional 242,120 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and sold 326,000 shares valued at $12,467,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

