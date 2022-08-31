Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Repligen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Repligen by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $219.71 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

