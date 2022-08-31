Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,191,691 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $37,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $9,708,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $161.34 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

