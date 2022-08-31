Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 103 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Citigroup boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day moving average is $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

