Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

