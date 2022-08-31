Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 205 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 22.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $192.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

