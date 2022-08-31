Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $393,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Profile

NYSE:ESS opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.54 and its 200-day moving average is $301.92. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

