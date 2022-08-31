Citigroup Inc. Sells 314,336 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $44,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 110.8% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,576 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 20.4% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.59. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

