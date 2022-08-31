Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading Up 4.4%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 6,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 533,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $90.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brigham Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $3,240,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,376 shares of company stock worth $13,209,960. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.