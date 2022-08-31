Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 7,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 258,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vital Farms Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vital Farms by 5.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 7.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vital Farms by 22.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 14.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 4.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.