Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.20 and last traded at $93.20. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Value Line Stock Down 17.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $752.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Value Line by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Value Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Value Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

