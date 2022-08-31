Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EBC shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

