Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Up 2.2 %
LON:PMGR opened at GBX 201.91 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 161 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.12 ($2.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.12.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.