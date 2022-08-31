Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

LON:PMGR opened at GBX 201.91 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 161 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.12 ($2.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.12.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

