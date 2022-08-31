Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgetown

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTWN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bridgetown by 144.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgetown by 981.4% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Price Performance

NASDAQ BTWN opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Bridgetown has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $742.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.